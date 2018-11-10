Speech to Text for RFD pushes new ladder truck into service

12. ráfád welcomed the new ladder truck to the city by pushing it into station one... a longá standing tradition á dating back to when horseá drawn vehicles had to be pushed into the station by the team. before truck 12 was placed in its new home á members of the department shared some words about the truck... including dedicating it to captain peter mackey á who died in the line of duty á and is now memorialized on the side of the truck as you can see here. firefighter chad kuhlman thinks the memorial is a good reminder for the department.xxx if we don't know where we came from, we don't know where we're going and as far as we're concerned, honoring the remembrance of peter mackey is important to us in the sense that every time we get into this truck, we can see his name and remember what the job means. the department used the former truck 12 for more than twenty years á and it now will be put into reserve. if a ladder truck is needed but one of the current trucks are out for service or mechanical failure á old truck 12