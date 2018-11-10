Clear

Mock Evacuation

We're finding out the goal of this drill at Manly Specialty Care

if you happened to drive thru manly this morning... you may have seen people evacuated at the speciality care home. thankfully á it was just a drill. residents of manly specialty care were gathered together... with wristband identification... their necessary medications and administrative records... just like they would be in the case of a real evacaution. actors were evacuated to a nearby church as part of the exercise. kimber kleven (kleeváin) works at the facility and says the drill went well... but it takes a lot of planning.xxx "you have to make sure you have everything on paper that you've planned ahead. so planning ahead is number 1. carrying out all of your processes according to what you've planned for and always being prepared for the unexpected." mock evacuations
