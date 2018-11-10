Speech to Text for How to stay safe on winter roads

could cause for some slick roads in the morning... drivers will want to be cautious. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live in rochester to tell us what we should keep in mind before hitting area roadways á jeremiah?xxx when it comes to driving in the snow á triple a recommends accelerating slowly to regain traction. leave more room between you and the vehicle in front of you. 8 to 10 seconds is a good following distance... but you should gauge it based on how wet and or slippery the roads are. and don't stop going up a hill because it can be challenging to get moving up a hill on an icy road. get some momentum going on a flat road before you take on the hill. i spoke with some drivers in rochester today about what they'll be doing to stay safe in the winterálike weather.xxx we kind of rush through not only the summer but kind of the fall. it's that time of the year again... when crisp canadian air makes minnesota a bit cooler. the uás department of transportatio n says over 70á percent of the uás lives in snowy regions. and with tonights expected snow... local transportatio n leaders are warning people to be cautious on roadways. this is an area that draws a lot of commuters in to mayo clinic and rochester in general. mike dougherty works for the minnesota department of transportatio n... and says they see a lot of during the first few snow falls... due to people driving too fast on icy roads. snow and ice reduce friction between the tires and pavement... increasing the risk for accidents. we see a lot of predictions but we're sort of we're always just waiting to see what mother nature throws at us. the first snow fall especially everybody is not super use to it just yet. wes holley grew up in minnesota... although he is use to this weather he tells me he is still shocked at the temperature change. dipped from like 60 to 30 degrees in like a two week period he offers some tips he follows.... to make sure he's safe on the road. wind shield wipers are not completely destroyed i try mnádot will be salting the roads tonight.... but just a reminder ... they are warning people to slow down. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. within