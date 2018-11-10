Speech to Text for Triton's referendum fails

at 10 á we showed you how the success of southland school district's referendum will help fund school and gym improvements... but other districts in the area did not get the results they hoped for on election night. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live to explain. annalise á which school's referendum did (not pass? katie á triton public schools... a southeasten minnesota school district made up of dodge center á claremont á and west concord... did not see it's referendum pass. the school requested a tax levy of 500á dollars per student for operational costs á 150á dollars per student for curriculum and technology á and 100á dollars per student for fine arts. each question was dependant upon the question before it passing. but as you can see here á voters were nearly divided on the referendum... with a little more than 50á percent voting no á and a little less than 50á percent voting yes on each question... so all three measures were rejected. "i think we've got to go back unfortunately to the drawing board." superintenden t brett joyce tells me this isn't the result he hoped for á and triton will have to make some cuts. "they're gonna be tough choices. probably gonna be some teachers we won't be able to retain, which will push our class size higher, and those aren't fun decisions for the board." i spoke to some teachers at triton á who tell me kids are curious about how the school's need for funding will affect their education. "the mood on wednesday with the students was very disappointed." "i just told them i will continue to love you, i love triton, and i love my job" "i do really consider the triton kids my kids and i think we all kind of have that same feeling." superintenden t joyce tells me the problems here aren't going away... but while triton may face some difficult decisions.. á the cobras are staying positive "i think the district rolls up its sleeves, does the best it can, keep it away from kids and programs but no doubt this time it's going to have an impact, we're just gonna try to do it the best we can." "the community of triton is growing and becoming more positive for sure year by year and i think it's just a matter of time before... it catches. i think it's gonna happen." superintenden t joyce tells me he doesn't know yet if the district will pursue a referendum again á but they are already discussing how to balance the budget for the 2019á2020 school year. he says the school needs a new bus á new books á updated curriculum á and he wishes teachers could receive raises but none of this will be possible at this time. katie./// thank you annalise. triton isn't the only