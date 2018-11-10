Speech to Text for Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at 3 to 6 mph. weather-live-2 north iowa tonight: light snow. lows: near 2 winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. friday: light snow early/windy. highs: upper 20's. winds: northwest at 15 to 25 mph. friday night: decreasing clouds. lows: near 10. winds: northwest becoming west at 10 to 15 mph. southern minnesota tonight: light snow. lows: near 20. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. friday: light snow early/bustery. highs: upper 20s. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. gusts up to 30 mph. friday night: decreasing clouds. lows: lower teens. winds: northwest 10 to 20 mph. gusts up to 30 mph. tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-4 the cold and cloudy conditions will be sticking around throughout the remainder of tonight as we are tracking our next precipitation producing system to move through tonight. this will bring some light snow back to the area. we're looking at amounts of up to 1 to in some isolated areas near 2 inches when all is said and done. a bulk of this will fall overnight tonight and through early friday morning, but we will be still seeing some light snow periodically throughout the day on friday. not all of the accumulating snowfall will actually stick due to the slightly warmer ground temperatures, but it will make for some slick spots friday morning so give yourself some extra time. this weekend will be mostly cloudy as we are tracking another system that will look to bring some even lighter snow to the area late saturday night and into sunday morning. little to no accumulations are expected. highs will be in the upper 20's to lower 30's for the weekend with overnight lows dropping into the lower double digits friday night and into saturday morning. we'll rebound into the 40's for highs by this time next week.