Speech to Text for Google representatives visit Mason City High School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students and teachers at mason city high school to see what one of their products is doing for the classroom. the district was able to purchase around 17 jamboards this past summer with money generated by the p-p-e-l levy voters passed in april. since that time - students and instructors have used them in unique ways to help them learn - and google wants to see how that's been working. kimt news 3's alex jirgens takes us along.xxx google at mchs-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:google visits high school mason city, ia imagine a whiteboard that allows you to work on a project combined with an interactive canvas that uses the internet and other smart features. that is a jamboard - which was created by google. and they're being used by some classrooms at mason city high school. lowerthird2line:emily bruns social studies teacher, mchs "i felt like we were behind the curve in terms of technology, especially at the high school, we didn't have a true 1 to 1 program. we didn't have any access to smarrds here." lowerthird2line:google visits high school mason city, ia emily bruns has been teaching social studies for the last 3 years at the school - and says the addition of jamboards has helped the school play catch up in terms of tech in the classroom. "one of the benefits of jamboards is that they can be differentiated and diversified. so students that struggle with reading and writing there's a jamboard usage for them that will help them in the classroom succeed." for senior keira nobis... she says the jamboard pairs perfectly with another google product... the chromebook. lowerthird2line:keira nobis senior, mchs "we have chromebooks that we can take home, work on a project, and then we can even cast it on the jamboard for presentations or other forms." lowerthird2line:google visits high school mason city, ia and within a few months into the school year - the response has been positive. "teachers and the students both love it. some people get so excited that they're like can we use the jamboard today? i'm so excited!" / the jamboard was initially released by google in may of last year and costs around 5 thousand dollars. / when we come