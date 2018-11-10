Speech to Text for Geese management options being considered in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you're walking along a path or taking your kids to a playground - it's not uncommon to see geese in rochester. unfortunately. ..along with geese comes their droppings..and many aren't happy about it. the rochester parks and recreation board is receiving complaints... and are now trying to figure out a solution. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live in rochester with more. calyn... are you noticing this problem where you're at right now?xxx raquel... i'm here at silver lake park. right now it's quiet - earlier they were here by the dozens. goose poop probs-lintro-2 lots of geese of course means lots of droppings... the pavement here is just covered. after talking with people today... i've come to the conclusion that with these geese - you either love them or hate them.xxx goose poop probs-pkg-1 goose poop probs-pkg-3 nat: geese honk if you live in rochester... chances are you've seen and heard them... every time we go to silver lake or out there by target so like the playgrounds, their poop there grosses me out. a problem not because they're here... but what they're leaving behind. that's because their waste has a certain kind of bacteria. and when found in the rivers and lakes they live by - it may show a presence of disease-causing organisms. goose poop probs-pkg-4 barbara cutcher they're nasty. can't go swimming at silver lake, or ya know. you miss out on a lot of things out there. goose poop probs-pkg-7 the city has already gotten lots of complaints about geese and their droppings. now - they're trying to figure out what to do about it. goose poop probs-pkg-5 anne clarkson limiting the places where geese can be fed might be a piece of it, or putting up fences around spaces that we want to protect. because i don't feel like i see geese fly over very frequently. goose poop probs-pkg-6 i'd like to see them go away, but that's not reality. / goose poop probs-ltag-2 the rochester parks and recreation board will be talking about the geese problem at their meeting on november 13th... which will take place at 4:30 p-m at the prairie house at quarry hill park. live in rochester...cal yn thompson...kimt news 3. / thanks calyn. at the meeting...the board will talk about humane geese management strategies. but no action is expected to be taken at that time. but if increased management activities are recommended by the board...the public will get the chance to make comments at a future meeting. / representative s