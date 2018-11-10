Speech to Text for Report: IA Roads 2nd Worst in Nation

a drive and you'll notice some spots that need to be repaired on iowa roadways... and now a new report reveals the state's roads are the second worst in the nation. a report from the company lá vál 5 (level) á which gathers highádefinition maps for self driving cars... analyzed over 15 million frames from videos gathered across the uás. they based their rankings on factors such as fading paint lines... cracks in the pavement... potholes and bumps. barry trump says he isn't surprised to learn iowa ranks 49th in the nation... just ahead of michigan. "i can't compare iowa's roads to michigan's roads because i haven't driven on michigan's roads hardly at all, but from what i've seen that's probably close to being accurate." the report found minnesota has the 10th best road quality in the nation. florida takes first place... and michigan came in last. it's the battle