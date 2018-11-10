Clear

Report: IA Roads 2nd Worst in Nation

It's a ranking that is not surprising to some Iowa drivers

Posted: Thu Nov 08 06:09:38 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 08 06:09:38 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Report: IA Roads 2nd Worst in Nation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a drive and you'll notice some spots that need to be repaired on iowa roadways... and now a new report reveals the state's roads are the second worst in the nation. a report from the company lá vál 5 (level) á which gathers highádefinition maps for self driving cars... analyzed over 15 million frames from videos gathered across the uás. they based their rankings on factors such as fading paint lines... cracks in the pavement... potholes and bumps. barry trump says he isn't surprised to learn iowa ranks 49th in the nation... just ahead of michigan. "i can't compare iowa's roads to michigan's roads because i haven't driven on michigan's roads hardly at all, but from what i've seen that's probably close to being accurate." the report found minnesota has the 10th best road quality in the nation. florida takes first place... and michigan came in last. it's the battle
Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events