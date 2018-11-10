Clear

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3

Snow returns tonight.

Posted: Thu Nov 08 05:17:41 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 08 05:32:43 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((a cold start with lows in the 20's and cloud cover sticking around. the winds have calmed down and highs will be climbing into the low 30's this afternoon. snow returns tonight to north iowa and southern minnesota. accumulations are likely and are going to be around a dusting to 2 inches. some locally higher amounts will be possible, but many will be in the 1á2 inch range. higher accumulations will be farther south. the snow will taper off to flurries for friday afternoon. this weekend, we're tracking another system that will bring some light snow on saturday night and into sunday morning. amounts will be around a half inch or less so not as strong as what's on the way tomorrow night and into friday morning. temps will stay below average for the weekend and starting next week. snow chances will not return after saturday. today: mostly cloudy. highs: lower 30's. winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. tonight: light snow. lows: near 20. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. friday: cloudy/light snow chance. highs: upper thanks jon.
Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
