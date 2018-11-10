Speech to Text for Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((a cold start with lows in the 20's and cloud cover sticking around. the winds have calmed down and highs will be climbing into the low 30's this afternoon. snow returns tonight to north iowa and southern minnesota. accumulations are likely and are going to be around a dusting to 2 inches. some locally higher amounts will be possible, but many will be in the 1á2 inch range. higher accumulations will be farther south. the snow will taper off to flurries for friday afternoon. this weekend, we're tracking another system that will bring some light snow on saturday night and into sunday morning. amounts will be around a half inch or less so not as strong as what's on the way tomorrow night and into friday morning. temps will stay below average for the weekend and starting next week. snow chances will not return after saturday. today: mostly cloudy. highs: lower 30's. winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. tonight: light snow. lows: near 20. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. friday: cloudy/light snow chance. highs: upper thanks jon.