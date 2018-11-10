Clear

Citizens voice meeting

Parents are invited to share their thoughts on how the schools should grown with the city.

Posted: Wed Nov 07 20:43:05 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 20:43:05 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Citizens voice meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as rochester continues to grow, so does the public school population. tonight was the third citizen voice meeting for rochester public school parents, teachers, and students to listen to ideas from consultants. some of the key topics discussed... maximizing diversity, walkability of schools, and boundary adjustments. it was a chance for parents á like the nords... who are heavily involved with swimming and diving... to share their own thoughts and ideas. "putting a pool in to century high school and hopefully making some improvements to the john marshall and mayo hs pools which is desperately needed and we are also going to talk about lincoln ká8 theres a proposal to make it a ká5 and we like it to stay as ká8 we think that's very valuable for them." if you would like to see the full meeting, it is archived on rochester public school's website./// roads in iowa are the
Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events