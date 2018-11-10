Speech to Text for Referendum passes for Southland School District

just representative s to choose at the polls yesterday. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is looking into how the midterm election results are impacting one area school. brooke? katie á voters in mower county got the chance to decide whether or not to pass a referendum for southland school district in adams. both measures on the ballot passed... so now á i'm finding out what this means for both students and taxpayers.xxx by approving question one on the referrendm á voters approved an amount not to exceed 15 point 8 million dollars for acquision and betterment of school sites and facilities. question 2 was also approved meaning there will be another 2 point 4 million dollars going towards the rennovation of the schools gymnasium. southland superintenden t jeff sampson tells me the referrendum comes after not having upgrades in the middle and high school building for about 50 years. "at some point that equipment gets to the point where its just wearing out and its not efficient anymore and so really that was the big push." one teacher at the school who lives right across the street will be seeing a tax increaseábut says a lot of work went into this plan. "they tailored this bond referendum to meet what the community members thought would be appropriate and then designed a building that would fit the needs of our students and so it was really a community effort." over the next 20 years taxes will go up roughly point 1 percent for residential homes in adams. for exampleáif the estimated market value of your home is 100 thousand dollarsá you will see a 122 dollar annual increase. and if its valued at 300 thousand dollarsá that increase goes up to nearly (500 dollars. as for what this money will be going towards á this science classroom is one of the many rooms here that could be seeing some improvements. "the updating of classrooms we really talked about the updating of our science labs to be more 21st century." the gymnasium hasn't seen an upgrade in about 20 years since it was built... so the space will be seeing some big improvements. and while some who voted 'no' on the ballot may be feeling some post election bluesá the superintenden t says to just keep the kids in mind. "i guess what i ask people for now is to come together as a southland school district is to just come together and lets do great things for our superintenden t sampson tells me they are also going to reásize some of the classrooms..... rosecreek elementary school is scheduled to close at the end of this year and those students will move to the middle and high school building./// thank you brooke. and here are the results of a few other referendums that made their way on to area ballots. a vote to approve new revenue authorization for kingsland schools in spring valley did not pass. new authorization for leroyá ostrander schools was approved by voters. and a 3ápart referrendum for triton public schools in dodge center was voted