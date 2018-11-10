Speech to Text for Free flu vaccines

worst./// so far this flu season á more than 130á millioin doses of the flu vaccine have been distributed. that's according to the cerro gordo county department of public health. but they reassure there are no concerns about the overall national supply of the vaccine. now for the fourth year... students á parents and the public are getting a free flu shot at pine island middle and high school. the event was open to people with or without health insurance á on the scene and kimt news 3's isabella basco (bassáco) caught up with residents who took advantage of the clinic.xxx the center for disease control and prevention reported 80,000 people died of the flu last winter... that's the highest number in 40 years. pine island school district and goodhue county health and human services is looking to change that. "i want to stay healthy." brynn is one of hundreds of students getting a free vaccination at the school... a smart move considering the dangerous repercussions of not getting it. vicki iocco... a public health nurse for goodhue county says getting vaccinated ensures the safety and health of the community. "influenza is the eighth cause of death in the united states. influenza and pneumonia. we see an epidemic every year of influenza." the location of the free clinic ensures more people are getting their flu shot. "20 percent of the people that we surveyed were not sure they would get vaccinated had it not been offered at the school or at a convenient location." vicki tells me there is especially a need for more people to get vaccinated in goodhue county. "unfortunately , we only see around 30 percent of people getting vaccinated. if that were higher we could probably see less influenza during flu season." more vaccinations mean more healthy and happy children like brynn. "i like how i'm not gonna get sick just because i don't want to miss school." the cdc reports that influenza vaccines are effective 40 to 60 percent of the time. reporting in pine island isabella basco á kimt news 3. the public health department and doctors offices with the children's program also offer free immunizations for children who are not insured./// a mason city woman is getting a second