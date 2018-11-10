Clear

Tweet Impacts Tourism

We're learning a tweet from Congressman Steve King in 2017 may have had an impact on Iowa's Tourism.

Posted: Wed Nov 07 20:39:59 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 20:40:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Tweet Impacts Tourism

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tweet from congressman steve king in 20á 17 may have had an impact on iowa's tourism. it reads in part "you can't restore a civilization on someone elses babies," and the iowa tourism office says he did have an impact on tourism in the state that year./// tim coffee is the president and ceo of the clear lake area chamber. he says he heard of the news this summer á but he hasn't seen any backlash in clear lake. in fact... coffee says numbers throughout the state and the county are actually increasing. despite the state tourism office saying they lost visitors... he says this increase in revenue speaks for itself.xxx the fact that we got increased revenues to mean negate everything else that comes across from that because those dollar figures say it all never was down that's a statement to the fact that it went up i think really make a statement minutes on itself. we asked congressman king about the statement from the tourism office. he says this was a political statement and they should put his words back in to the
