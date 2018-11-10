Speech to Text for SAW: Rylie Olson

rylie olson has had a phenomenal senior season on the court helping lead the green devils to its state tournament run making her our studentá athlete of the week. natural sound rylie olson went for 47 assists in this mornings quarterfinal matchup á with plays like this natural sound paving the way to victory for the green devils in a five set thriller over davenport assumption á but olson says its all about the bigger picture. we always talk about being efficient we need to save our legs we need to save our arms so just thinking like in my head if i get this serve in i'm helping everyone out. admitting that her role on the court has changed this year. this year i've really had to step up leadership wise because we had kelsey last year and she just took over matches she was the leader, she was our go to girl, and like now we have to find other ways. not only does she excel on the court á but in the classroom as well she's a three point seven five student um in a very like right now she's taking three highá level science classes and a college prep class. on the court á the mother á daughter duo is inseparable. we have a really good relationship she's a really good player and i we give each other a lot of feedback on things. but there's a time and a place to talk volleyball our rule is when we step out of the car when we get home we don't talk about volleyball unless we're watching game film. it's a unique thing that you don't get to do every day and i'm super blessed that i get to do it with her. you can nominate a studentá athlete of the week by logging onto káiámát dot com á click on