Speech to Text for First responders battle for blood donations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

turnout. no matter the time of the year... there is always a need for blood donation. according to mayo clinic every six minutes a patient at the clinic is in need. now, they're hoping a friendly competition will increase donations. until the end of the year... gold cross... rochester fire, police and olmsted county sheriff's department are looking to encourage people to give blood... the team with the most donors is the winner. mayo tells káiámát around the holiday season there tends to be a decline in blood donations... saying people are busier and forget. it's just another reason why fire fighters like eric petersen are encouraging people to give. people lives are busy and so they don't always get a chance. maybe it's a good reminder to say hey if you got time if you're out shopping or something like that, it doesn't take long to donate some blood. anyone can participate... all you have to do is walk into either saint marys or mayo's hilton building... say you'd like to donate blood and tell them what team you're rooting for.