Affidavit Results

We're learning how many people used an affidavit as part of the soft roll out of a new IA voter ID law

Posted: Wed Nov 07 17:02:04 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

cerro gordo county officials are announcing a record breaking turnout for this years elections with over 19 thousand people voting. of those only 93 of them had to vote using an affidavit. that's a piece of paper voters had to sign if they didn't bring proper identification as part of the soft roll out of the new voter iád laws. acting auditor pat wright tells káiámát these numbers show people are understanding how the new law is going to work.xxx i think that there are many people that brought different forms of identification with him. i think that between the auditors office the secretary states office the media trying to help us get the word out there we were successful in that this year. the voter iád law will go in to full effect starting january 1st meaning everyone will have to bring their
