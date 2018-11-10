Clear

King Considers Legal Action

He's considering a lawsuit against some media outlets on the claim that they refuse to print the truth

Posted: Wed Nov 07 16:56:22 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 16:56:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

news... congressman steve king á who was reá elected by iowa voters á says he plans to take legal action against some of his critics. in a phone interview with káiámát this afternoonáá king says he was worried as results favored his opponent á democrat jád scholten á early last night. later on á more results in king's favor started coming in... and when king won á he announced in his victory speech he would be going after his critics. he says he is thinking about filing a lawsuit against a number of media outlets... only naming the washington post and the weekly standard á saying too much false information is being printed.xxx when you get to that place where even if you know the truth and you can't find the truth and his articles that are written and we go back and we seek to correct that and they just refuse it doesn't fit their narrative so they refused to print the truth and they need to be held accountable. congressman king
