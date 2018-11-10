Speech to Text for Rochester predicts high voter turnout

continuning with our election coverage tonight... we take a look at voter turnout. more iowans and minnesotans voted tuesday than any midterm election in either state's history. bigmo káiámát news three's jeremih wilcox joins us live in studio. what do election workers you spoke with have to say about the historic day... jeremiah? katie... i was at the polls yesterday and saw a consistent stream of voters coming and going to cast their ballot... election workers tell me they prepared for the midterms like it was the presidential election. the excitement of voters across the country has really been displayed in the last year or so. from absentee voting to filling out the ballot in person tuesday... election staff like anissa hollingshead were busy. in iowa the secretary of state's office says more than oneámillion people voted. in minnesota nearly threeá million people made their voices heard... something rochester election officials predicted would happen. we saw in the primary four times the turnout level in the 2018 primary that we did in the 2016 primary so the indicators were there that this was going to be a more active election. anissia says when she went out to vote there were a number of first time voters. those trends reflected in who was voting there were a number of young people it was the middle of the afternoon but still a number of young people in our polling place. like college student connor swartthout (sworeáthout). kind of like a rush or anxiety almost. he's 20áyearsá old and tells me what brought him out to the polls was to elect people he believed would create a better future. it doesn't matter what side it is that's who they want to vote for so if they hear something they like they're i'm told there weren't any issues at polling locations here in rochester... but election officials tell me they still plan to review what did and didn't work... to make it all the more efficient in 20á 20. thank you jeremiah. the county is expecting more detailed numbers to be released later this week... on voter