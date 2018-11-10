Speech to Text for Woman gets a second chance at a new smile

that's how much it could cost for some to get the perfect smile but for one woman - she is getting her smile back for free as part of a new program. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in mason city. alex - what can you tell us about the program?xxx oral health makeover-lintro-2 amy - imagine not having the money to go to the dentist. for one woman money is no factor... as she is receiving a full arch restoration procedure that normally costs around 30 thousand dollars at no charge to her through the north iowa oral surgery and dental implant center's second chance program. she was one of 122 who applied for this program- and could shine a light on the status of low income dental work in iowa.xxx oral health makeover-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:a chance to smile again mason city, ia megan rikala applied for the second chance program when it was first announced in september. lowerthird2line:megan rikala second chance program recipient "nobody knows anybody's story, you don't know what people are going through or where they come from, so for them to look into people's backgrounds and choose someone, it's a big relief for people like me." lowerthird2line:a chance to smile again mason city, ia she suffered through alcoholism... anorexia and bulumia after suffering childhood trauma - which took a toll on her teeth - and after interviews with surgeons and a full exam - she was announced as the recipient. it was a relief to her... as a full makeover is not cheap. "and most people don't have that kind of money. and for me i didn't have dental insurance, so there was no way i could've done it without them." and she's not alone in needing work done on her teeth. renae kruckenberg is the c-e-o of the recently opened community health center of mason city...which provides dental care...among other services...to those who may not have affordable access. within their first month alone... the clinic has seen over 400 patients for much needed dental work... including one man who needed a knee replacement...b ut couldn't get one until an infection in his mouth was removed. lowerthird2line:renae kruckenberg ceo, community health center of mason city "we were able to provide those extractions to that patient under their state insurance so that they could then get their knee replacement." lowerthird2line:a chance to smile again mason city, ia rikala hopes that the program can continue into subsequent years... "i hope the next person who wins is as grateful as i am." / oral health makeover-ltag-2 i reached out to the iowa dental association which last month held its annual mission of mercy clinic in sioux city. around 600 thousand dollars in free services were provided to around 800 citizens. in minnesota - there are many programs that are offered by the minnesota dental association to help those who are low income. live in mason city- alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. the full operation will done in parts... and could take up to a year to complete. / when we come back, we'll take