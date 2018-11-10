Clear

Delay in reporting results in Mower County

The delay was caused by a large number of absentee ballots that needed to be counted before day-of ballots.

Posted: Wed Nov 07 15:55:52 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 15:55:53 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

some election results came in right away... mower county election results did not come in until this morning. mower county vote issues-vo-1 mower county vote issues-vo-3 while some people voted in person at polling locations like this one in austin... the deputy auditor tells us they had a greater number of absentee ballots than previous years - and those numbers have to be accounted for before they can count day- of ballots. additionally - some people were confused about a change in mail ballot precincts. all of these factors resulted in a late night at the auditor's office.xxx mower county vote issues-sot-1 we just want everyone to know that we were doing it right and taking our time so that everyone's vote counted mower county vote issues-sot-3 you can find mower county and austin election results on our website at kimt news 3-dot-com. / tz2 117-vo-3
