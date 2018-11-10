Speech to Text for Delay in reporting results in Mower County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some election results came in right away... mower county election results did not come in until this morning. mower county vote issues-vo-1 mower county vote issues-vo-3 while some people voted in person at polling locations like this one in austin... the deputy auditor tells us they had a greater number of absentee ballots than previous years - and those numbers have to be accounted for before they can count day- of ballots. additionally - some people were confused about a change in mail ballot precincts. all of these factors resulted in a late night at the auditor's office.xxx mower county vote issues-sot-1 we just want everyone to know that we were doing it right and taking our time so that everyone's vote counted mower county vote issues-sot-3 you can find mower county and austin election results on our website at kimt news 3-dot-com. / tz2 117-vo-3