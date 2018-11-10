Speech to Text for Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-live-3 weather-live-2 north iowa tonight: decreasing clouds. lows: upper teens. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: increasing clouds. highs: lower 30's. winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. thursday night: light snow. lows: upper teens. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. southern minnesota tonight: mostly cloudy/gradual clearing overnight. lows: upper teens to low 20s. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: partly sunny. highs: lower 30s. winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. thursday night: cloudy/snow. lows: upper teens to low 20s. winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-4 we're remaining cold across north iowa and southern minnesota and that will be the case heading throughout the rest of the week. we're tracking a system that will bring the return of snowfall across the area. the snow will begin thursday night after sunset and then continue throughout the overnight hours and into friday morning. accumulations are likely and are going to be around 1 to 2 inches. some locally higher amounts will be possible, but many will be in the 1-2 inch range. the snow will taper off to flurries for friday night. this weekend, we're tracking another system that will bring some light snow on saturday night and into sunday morning. amounts will be around a half inch or less so not as strong as