Speech to Text for Women make history

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one of the two first muslim women elected to congress that you saw just a minute ago...congress woman omar...has ties to southeastern minnesota. kimt news three's annalise johnson joins us live from our rochester studio now with the details - annalise? xxx muslim candidates-bmintro-3 yes raquel - ilhan omar's election is historic for a variety of reasons. not only if she one of the first muslim women in congress - and the first to wear a hijab... but she's also the first woman of color to represent minnesota in congress, and the and the first refugee ever elected to congress.xxx lgbtq candidates-minipkg-1 muslim candidates-minipkg-5 sot: "we will fight to abolish ice, keep families together, protect refugees, protect womens right to choose, and fight against climate change." lowerthird2line election:omar's niece speaks about aunt's victory rochester, mn these are some remarks omar made last night as she was elected to serve minnesota's fifth congressional district. today - i spoke with her niece siham abdi in rochester. she tells me her aunt's victory is a huge step forward fo any muslim woman - somalian - or refugee. lowerthird2line election:siham abdi ilhan omar's niece "i also feel very inspired because when you see someone who wasn't even born in this country kind of make their way up to congress, it's just a very proud moment that you feel within yourself because you're thinking like wow, my people are really doing big things." / omar is taking the seat left open from newly elected attorney general keith ellison - who was the first muslim elected to congress. live in the rochester studio annalise johnson kimt news three. / thanks annalise. a total of 96 women have won seats in the house of representative s. that's eleven more than the previous record. / next on first at four...we'll