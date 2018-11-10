Clear

West Hancock prepping for state semifinal game

Eagles are in the final 4 in Class A.

Posted: Wed Nov 07 08:33:50 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 08:33:51 PST 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson

beginning to settle into the area á state semiáfinal qualifiers are looking forward to playing in a much warmer uniádome this week. one of those teams is west hancock who is also looking forward to a much shorter distance to travel. the eagles are making its first trip back to the uniádome since 2011 á where they were runnerá up by two points. while the players are excited to be at this point á they acknowledge there is still work to be we feel like if we don't make mistakes and we just play our game we're going to win so taking care of the ball, an just wrapping up on defense and run through them. staying on our blocks and it's going to be doing the stuff we've done all year and treating it like a normal game. west hancock will play undefeated hudson at the university of northern iowa at 10 aám on friday. /// state
