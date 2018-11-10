Clear

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Cold air has moved in with strong winds. More snow by Friday morning.

Posted: Wed Nov 07 05:41:28 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 08:08:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((after a day of strong west winds yesterday, we are waking up very cold with lows in the low 30's and upper 20's. feel like temps will be in the teens for the rest of the morning with windchill climbing into the 20's. the cold air will last for the rest of the week with snow chances returning thursday night and friday morning. the accumulations will be ranging from a dusting to a couple of inches possible. this will complicate the morning drive friday. the weekend will be filled with mainly cloud cover and yet another chance for some light snow saturday night. below average temps will continue with lows in the low double digits saturday morning. next week will start off cold as well with no chances of snow or rain. today: mostly cloudy/windy highs: mid 30's. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: near 20. winds: northwest at 4 to 8 mph. thursday: increasing clouds. highs: mid to thanks jon.
Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
