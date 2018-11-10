Speech to Text for Ceremony celebrating gift of life

was unanimoutook place to honor kars gift of life. kari tragically died after being hit by a car just last week. but today's ceremony celebrated her legacy living on... she was able to donate a lung, a liver, and her kidneys. kendall koens is kari's brother. he spoke at the emotional ceremony where his family received a "donate life" flag. kendall says the family's faith is guiding them... and has a message for the driver of the vehicle in the accident. we understand friday was the worst day of her life as well. and we can't imagine what she's going through, just the guilt and weight that's on her shoulders. god's grace is offered to her just as it's offered to us. we want her to know we forgive her. over two dozen people came out to today's ceremony. in studio 3 amy fleming kimt news 3.//