Clear

Ceremony celebrating gift of life

Ceremony celebrating gift of life

Posted: Wed Nov 07 02:16:04 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 02:16:05 PST 2018
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

Speech to Text for Ceremony celebrating gift of life

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

was unanimoutook place to honor kars gift of life. kari tragically died after being hit by a car just last week. but today's ceremony celebrated her legacy living on... she was able to donate a lung, a liver, and her kidneys. kendall koens is kari's brother. he spoke at the emotional ceremony where his family received a "donate life" flag. kendall says the family's faith is guiding them... and has a message for the driver of the vehicle in the accident. we understand friday was the worst day of her life as well. and we can't imagine what she's going through, just the guilt and weight that's on her shoulders. god's grace is offered to her just as it's offered to us. we want her to know we forgive her. over two dozen people came out to today's ceremony. in studio 3 amy fleming kimt news 3.//
Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events