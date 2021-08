Sophie Deutschman

Sophie Deutschman joined KIMT News 3 in August 2021. Title: Producer sdeutschman@kimt.com

Sophie Deutschman joined KIMT News 3 in August 2021. She grew up close to the twin cities but she went to college at the University of Northern Colorado. She's always had a passion for writing, but it was at college that she learned she had a passion for news. She got her degree in multimedia journalism with a minor in writing. Senior year she worked as a technical director for her school's weekly live broadcast called "Bear News." She also wrote for her school newspaper, "The Mirror." In her free time, she enjoys staying active in the outdoors, listening to true crime podcasts, and binge-watching shows on Netflix.