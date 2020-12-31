Trevor Wymer is a producer for KIMT News 3.
Trevor Wymer is a producer for KIMT News 3; he recently graduated from the University of South Florida. He got a degree in mass communications with a concentration in broadcast news. Trevor got into this industry to cover sports. He's a diehard Packers fan, so he hopes to go to a game at Lambeau Field this season, and he wants to work in the Green Bay market one day. When Trevor isn't producing shows at KIMT News 3 — he's probably doing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. If you have any story ideas, send them to Trevor at twymer@kimt.com. Go Packers!
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|125276
|1790
|Ramsey
|52603
|905
|Dakota
|46938
|474
|Anoka
|42864
|462
|Washington
|27471
|295
|Stearns
|22583
|226
|St. Louis
|18171
|318
|Scott
|17572
|139
|Wright
|16405
|150
|Olmsted
|13427
|102
|Sherburne
|12042
|95
|Carver
|10688
|49
|Clay
|8275
|92
|Rice
|8220
|111
|Blue Earth
|7637
|44
|Crow Wing
|6834
|97
|Kandiyohi
|6690
|85
|Chisago
|6219
|52
|Otter Tail
|5874
|86
|Benton
|5831
|98
|Goodhue
|4840
|74
|Douglas
|4760
|81
|Mower
|4718
|33
|Winona
|4619
|52
|Itasca
|4614
|66
|Isanti
|4411
|65
|McLeod
|4324
|61
|Morrison
|4256
|62
|Beltrami
|4083
|63
|Nobles
|4083
|50
|Steele
|3987
|18
|Polk
|3893
|72
|Becker
|3871
|56
|Lyon
|3642
|54
|Carlton
|3544
|57
|Freeborn
|3478
|34
|Pine
|3355
|23
|Nicollet
|3319
|45
|Mille Lacs
|3120
|55
|Brown
|3081
|40
|Le Sueur
|2979
|27
|Cass
|2871
|32
|Todd
|2867
|33
|Meeker
|2639
|43
|Waseca
|2391
|23
|Martin
|2354
|33
|Roseau
|2113
|21
|Wabasha
|2079
|3
|Hubbard
|1971
|41
|Dodge
|1877
|3
|Renville
|1827
|46
|Redwood
|1767
|40
|Houston
|1747
|16
|Cottonwood
|1674
|24
|Wadena
|1640
|23
|Fillmore
|1577
|10
|Faribault
|1560
|19
|Chippewa
|1540
|38
|Pennington
|1538
|20
|Kanabec
|1469
|28
|Sibley
|1468
|10
|Aitkin
|1389
|37
|Watonwan
|1356
|9
|Rock
|1285
|19
|Jackson
|1228
|12
|Pipestone
|1168
|26
|Yellow Medicine
|1151
|20
|Pope
|1129
|6
|Swift
|1072
|18
|Murray
|1070
|10
|Koochiching
|958
|19
|Stevens
|925
|11
|Clearwater
|890
|16
|Marshall
|888
|17
|Wilkin
|834
|13
|Lake
|833
|20
|Lac qui Parle
|757
|22
|Big Stone
|605
|4
|Grant
|595
|8
|Lincoln
|584
|3
|Mahnomen
|565
|9
|Norman
|548
|9
|Kittson
|490
|22
|Unassigned
|478
|93
|Red Lake
|402
|7
|Traverse
|377
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|345
|4
|Cook
|172
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|58384
|643
|Linn
|21300
|341
|Scott
|20342
|249
|Black Hawk
|16353
|316
|Woodbury
|15262
|230
|Johnson
|14647
|85
|Dubuque
|13540
|213
|Dallas
|11305
|99
|Pottawattamie
|11249
|177
|Story
|10732
|48
|Warren
|5856
|92
|Clinton
|5618
|93
|Cerro Gordo
|5562
|97
|Webster
|5220
|94
|Sioux
|5179
|74
|Muscatine
|4892
|106
|Marshall
|4889
|76
|Des Moines
|4703
|73
|Wapello
|4351
|122
|Buena Vista
|4274
|40
|Jasper
|4223
|73
|Plymouth
|4035
|82
|Lee
|3856
|57
|Marion
|3663
|77
|Jones
|3013
|57
|Henry
|2957
|37
|Bremer
|2896
|62
|Carroll
|2873
|52
|Crawford
|2690
|41
|Boone
|2686
|34
|Benton
|2618
|55
|Washington
|2575
|51
|Dickinson
|2498
|45
|Mahaska
|2332
|51
|Jackson
|2253
|42
|Clay
|2168
|27
|Kossuth
|2164
|66
|Tama
|2127
|72
|Delaware
|2112
|43
|Winneshiek
|2005
|35
|Page
|1945
|22
|Buchanan
|1943
|34
|Cedar
|1924
|23
|Hardin
|1885
|44
|Fayette
|1879
|43
|Wright
|1867
|40
|Hamilton
|1823
|51
|Harrison
|1802
|73
|Clayton
|1713
|57
|Butler
|1672
|35
|Madison
|1648
|19
|Mills
|1644
|24
|Floyd
|1639
|42
|Cherokee
|1599
|38
|Lyon
|1599
|41
|Poweshiek
|1572
|36
|Allamakee
|1532
|52
|Hancock
|1507
|34
|Iowa
|1502
|24
|Winnebago
|1448
|31
|Calhoun
|1395
|13
|Cass
|1393
|55
|Grundy
|1377
|33
|Emmet
|1361
|41
|Jefferson
|1341
|35
|Shelby
|1320
|37
|Sac
|1310
|20
|Union
|1302
|35
|Louisa
|1301
|49
|Appanoose
|1291
|49
|Mitchell
|1267
|43
|Chickasaw
|1252
|17
|Franklin
|1241
|23
|Guthrie
|1237
|32
|Humboldt
|1207
|26
|Palo Alto
|1136
|24
|Howard
|1051
|22
|Montgomery
|1037
|38
|Clarke
|1016
|24
|Keokuk
|971
|32
|Monroe
|964
|32
|Unassigned
|955
|0
|Ida
|917
|35
|Adair
|876
|32
|Pocahontas
|857
|22
|Davis
|853
|25
|Monona
|836
|31
|Osceola
|789
|17
|Greene
|781
|11
|Lucas
|780
|23
|Worth
|763
|8
|Taylor
|668
|12
|Fremont
|628
|10
|Decatur
|623
|9
|Ringgold
|567
|24
|Van Buren
|566
|18
|Wayne
|551
|23
|Audubon
|536
|11
|Adams
|349
|4