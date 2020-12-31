Trevor Wymer

Trevor Wymer is a producer for KIMT News 3; he recently graduated from the University of South Florida. He got a degree in mass communications with a concentration in broadcast news. Trevor got into this industry to cover sports. He's a diehard Packers fan, so he hopes to go to a game at Lambeau Field this season, and he wants to work in the Green Bay market one day. When Trevor isn't producing shows at KIMT News 3 — he's probably doing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. If you have any story ideas, send them to Trevor at twymer@kimt.com. Go Packers!