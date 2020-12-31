Ryan Knapp

Joining the KIMT team this summer is Ryan Knapp. Originally from Ft. Myers, FL, Ryan studied at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach. There, he earned his bachelor's degree in Meteorology while focusing on severe weather forecasting and tropical meteorology. During his time in school, Ryan also worked alongside faculty members conducting research and appeared on student-run weather shows that were presented on the university's social media platforms.

Ryan will tell you that every meteorologist has one weather event that sparked their passion for meteorology. For him, that was Hurricane Charley in 2004 as it powered through Florida’s west coast, just an hour north of his hometown. He remembers clearly being ushered into his parents' bedroom closet as Charley moved through SWFL. It was at this moment, with some assistance from his weather enthused father of course, that Ryan developed a passion for weather. In his words, “it was a hobby that went too far.”

In his free time, Ryan enjoys playing hockey (no better place to be than Minnesota), making music and storm chasing. He hopes to meet some viewers on the ice during pick-up games locally, or outdoors on a pond in the winter.

You can follow and share your viewer images with Ryan on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @ryanknappwx.