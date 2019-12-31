Samantha Soto joined KIMT as an MMJ in September 2020. A Chicagoland native, she is born and raised in the Midwest. Samantha is a 2020 graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Radio, Television, and Digital Media with a minor in Theatre. There she worked at WSIU Public Broadcasting student newscast River Region Evening Edition as a Reporter, Producer, weather, sports, and news anchor. Samantha is grateful to be a part of the KIMT team and excited for what is to come. Her goal is to pursue entertainment news, and loves going to concerts when she can. She hopes to one day host the red carpet at a major award show!

Recent Posts by Samantha Soto

Families and veterans from across the state came together in Austin to honor the local veterans who fought for our freedom.

Students and staff from the University of Minnesota Rochester teamed up with Family Service Rochester to help a veteran and his wife Deanna spruce up their home.

Hemp Maze Minnesota at Willow’s Keep Farm has experienced multiple cases of agricultural theft throughout the summer.

Family Service of Rochester partnered with Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity to build Veteran Bob McReynolds a ramp to get in and out of his home.

Rochester ranked number five out of one hundred best places to live in America by Liveability.com

The electric scooter rental company Lime is offering free rides to the polls.

Rochester Community and Technical College held a virtual discussion to target how the campus is being impacted by COVID and how students can deal with it.

Spark in Apache Mall in Rochester is a place where families can play, learn, and connect together.

The Rochester Fire Department lowered their flags to half-mast to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Hunt for a Cure is a cancer research fundraiser that directly benefits the Hormel Cancer Research Center.