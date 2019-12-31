Anthony Monzon joined KIMT as an MMJ in 2020.

Recent Posts by Anthony Monzon

Administration officials say he will spend several days there receiving treatment.

Governor Tim Walz expressed his frustration with large political events in Minnesota.

The video, which has been tweeted out by President Trump, is now being called a coordinated disinformation effort by researchers at Stanford University and the University of Washington.

The two remaining candidates for Olmsted County District Five Commissioner took questions about how they would lead Wednesday night.

Swanson tells KIMT News 3 Minnesotans should be concerned by statements President Trump made during Tuesday's debate.

Officials are revealing what they believe caused the outage, and how many calls they estimate were missed.

Governor Walz says Minnesotans should pay attention to how the candidates respond to questions about COVID-19 and election security.

Incumbent Stephanie Podulke and challenger Robert "Bucky" Beeman discussed the issues facing Olmsted County residents.

The GOP candidate running in district 25B says a recent Facebook comment he made was misinterpreted by members of the public and the media.

State Senate candidates running in Minnesota's district 26 shared their divergent views on how to address issues facing Rochester residents.