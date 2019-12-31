Jeremy Wall

Jeremy Wall joined KIMT in September 2020. Born and raised in New Jersey, Wall always had a passion for journalism since he was a young child. It wasn't until he was entering his freshman year of high school that he decided he wanted to tell stories for a living.

Wall attended Montclair State University where he was heavily involved with campus media. While there, he was a part of 90.3 WMSC, where he produced, hosted, and news contributed for their flagship program "The Morning Buzz", reported for "Montclair News Lab," a newsmagazine produced on campus, and served as a Staff Writer for The Montclarion, the university's newspaper.

In addition to being involved with Montclair State University's campus media, Wall interned at 94.5WPST and Fox News Radio. KIMT is his first full-time job in television.

When Jeremy isn't working, he enjoys reading, writing, biking, watching superhero and late-night talk shows, spending time with friends and family, chilling on the beach, and exercising.