Josie Bellrichard

Josie Bellrichard joined KIMT as a producer in September 2020. Title: Producer jbellrichard@kimt.com

Josie Bellrichard joined KIMT as a producer in September 2020. She attended the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and graduated in May 2020 with a degree in communication studies, concentrating in media production.

During college, she worked as a student video technician, where she supervised the TV studio on the UMN campus and managed camera and audio equipment. In her media production coursework, she wrote, directed, and produced a handful of short films and got to work with St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on a PSA.

The highlight of her college career was her year abroad studying media in Seoul, South Korea, on a scholarship from the Freeman-ASIA foundation. She speaks Korean and was a finalist for the U.S. State Department's Critical Language Program in Korea for summer 2020, but it was canceled due to COVID.

Josie is excited to learn more from working in the newsroom; her goal is to become a more creative and effective storyteller. She's from Spring Valley, MN, and is excited to start her media career at a station she grew up watching.