Jessica Bringe

Jessica Bringe joined KIMT late in 2019 as a multimedia journalist.

Title: Multimedia journalist
jbringe@kimt.com

Recent Posts by Jessica Bringe

Countdown to 2020 Rochester Polar Plunge

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Department says the goal is to raise $245,000 this year.

Rochester tattoo shop warns of illegal tattoo health dangers

A Mason City man is behind bars after police say he wasn't only running an illegal tattoo shop but was inking minors as well.

Minnesota license plate supports law enforcement

For a $25 contribution at any Deputy Registrar office you can receive the Law Enforcement Memorial Association (LEMA) plate.

For more than $20 per hour, you could help with the 2020 census in Olmsted County

If you're looking for a temporary job with flexible hours and competitive wages right now the search is underway for 2020 census workers.

Fighting back against the winter blues

The third Monday of January has been dubbed "Blue Monday."

2019 Zumbro Valley Medical Society Community Service Award

A collaborative effort to help raise the legal age to buy tobacco to 21 in Olmsted County is being awarded.

Business as usual for RPT during winter storm

Rochester Public Transit isn’t letting snow and ice stop it from running routes.

Winter weather doesn't stop Rochester voters from casting ballots

Olmsted County says voter turnout has been pretty similar to previous election years with around a couple dozen voters casting their ballots on Friday morning.

Winter storm to allow for more snow activities

Quarry Hill Nature Center says it hasn't been able to rent out ski and snowshoe equipment due to poor weather conditions but the coming winter storm should change that.

Community, law enforcement in Rochester coming together to help the homeless this winter season

Rochester police and the community are stepping up to make sure the homeless population stays warm this winter.

