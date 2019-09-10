Madelyne joined the KIMT News 3 team in October 2019 as a Multimedia Journalist and can be seen throughout the morning on Daybreak.
Madelyne joined the KIMT News 3 team in October 2019 as a Multimedia Journalist and can be seen throughout the morning on Daybreak. She's new to Minnesota, but not new to the midwest. Madelyne is an Ohio native and attended school at The University of Akron where her passion for storytelling began.
While attending UA, Madelyne was a reporter and anchor on their campus news show: Lights, Camera Akron. She has two student Emmy's from her time there. During her last semester of college, Madelyne interned for the NBC affiliate in Cleveland, WKYC. After graduation, she was offered a reporter/weekend anchor position at NBC affiliate WHIZ in Zanesville. She spent her first year in the industry there before joining the KIMT team.
In her free time, you can find Madelyne exploring new places in Minnesota with her dog, Nora, spending time with friends and family or trying to stay active with boxing. Madelyne is excited to learn more about the Minnesota-Iowa community and tell their stories!
If you have any story ideas for Madelyne, her email address is mwatkins@kimt.com
Facebook: @Madelyne Watkins KIMT
Twitter: @MadelyneReports
