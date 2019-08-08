Nick Kruszalnicki joined KIMT in the summer of 2019. He works in Mason City.

The city council recently awarded a contract to a company that will repave trails in several locations.

Spectators will undergo bag checks and searches.

It helps police and citizens get to know each other better.

The letter of intent spells out preliminary terms of the agreement between the city and WillowStream LLC, the developer of the hotel and conference center.

The dealership threw a little party for those passing through on their way to the massive Sturgis bike rally in South Dakota.

The center had humble beginnings on the campus of Mercy hospital.

Amid snacks and drinks, these voters wanted to hear what their candidate had to say about the issues.

Mason City leaders and the developer took a short walk around the Southbridge Mall parking lot, discussing details of the construction.

The motel located on Highway 122 and Federal Avenue has been purchased.

After the roof collapse at Mohawk Square, the department has been operating in temporary locations.