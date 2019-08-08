Clear
Nick Kruszalnicki

Nick Kruszalnicki joined KIMT in the summer of 2019.

Title: Multimedia journalist
nkruszalnicki@kimt.com

Nick Kruszalnicki joined KIMT in the summer of 2019. He works in Mason City.

Mason City repairing several trails throughout the city

The city council recently awarded a contract to a company that will repave trails in several locations.

Democratic Wing Ding increasing security for event in Clear Lake

Spectators will undergo bag checks and searches.

Mason City hosts National Night Out event

It helps police and citizens get to know each other better.

Clear Lake City Council approves letter of intent with developer

The letter of intent spells out preliminary terms of the agreement between the city and WillowStream LLC, the developer of the hotel and conference center.

Sturgis bikers party at Mason City Harley-Davidson

The dealership threw a little party for those passing through on their way to the massive Sturgis bike rally in South Dakota.

Prairie Ridge treatment center celebrates 50th anniversary

The center had humble beginnings on the campus of Mercy hospital.

Biden fans hold debate watching party

Amid snacks and drinks, these voters wanted to hear what their candidate had to say about the issues.

Gatehouse in Mason City to tour hotel site

Mason City leaders and the developer took a short walk around the Southbridge Mall parking lot, discussing details of the construction.

Mason City downtown motel that developed into eyesore set to be renovated

The motel located on Highway 122 and Federal Avenue has been purchased.

Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health moving in to new facility

After the roof collapse at Mohawk Square, the department has been operating in temporary locations.

