Sean Macaday joined KIMT in July of 2019 from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, where he received a bachelors degree in Meteorology and Marine Science. While at Miami, Sean was a part of the Emmy award-winning student news program NewsVision, where he was a broadcast meteorologist for the program. Sean also co-created the student weather show CanesCast which debuts in the fall of 2019.

Sean’s interest in weather began at a young age during a tornado warning in his hometown of Arlington Heights, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. After having to hide in the basement during the storm, Sean experienced frequent nightmares over the next few weeks. This continued until one day when he visited the local library and checked out some books and videos on tornadoes. From there the rest is history; he was instantly hooked.

When Sean isn’t obsessively looking at clouds, he enjoys spending time outdoors hiking, fishing, and even scuba diving (if someone knows anywhere in the area to scuba dive, let Sean know and he would be greatly appreciative).

Sean is thrilled to be joining KIMT and StormTeam3, and is happy to be back in the midwest closer to family.

