Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Maleeha Kamal
Maleeha Kamal joined KIMT in March of 2019.
Title:
MMJ
Maleeha Kamal joined KIMT in March of 2019.
Recent Posts by Maleeha Kamal
Mason City
Overcast
27°
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
28°
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
30°
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Charles City
Broken Clouds
30°
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Rochester
Few Clouds
25°
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
Tracking a wintry mixture and heavy snow for the weekend.
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
18-year-old from Mason City accused in 3 counties of sex extortion schemes
Man taken into custody as tactical team executes search warrant near downtown Mason City
Winter Storm Watch blankets southern Minnesota, part of north Iowa
Winter Storm Watch issued for Feb 23-24: Heavy snow, winds reaching 45-50 mph predicted
Floyd County nurse accused of stealing drugs meant for patients
Olmsted County death officially ruled a homicide; authorities ID man killed (with press conference video)
Federal charges for Hancock County men
Tracking the weekend storm: Rain, snow, sleet and wind
Britt woman pleads not guilty to Mason City drug charges
Authorities ID SE Minnesota man killed in crash
Latest Video
Tracking Rain, Snow, and Ice for the Weekend
Southern MN lung transplant recipient with Cystic Fibrosis gets married on live TV
NIACC advances to regional final
Minnesota section playoff highlights
State basketball: Clear Lake vs. Norwalk
Locally Sourced Food
Fill the Heart
Women Share Stories of Pain and Resilience
Search Warrant Results in Arrest
Veteran Speaks About Task Force
Community Events