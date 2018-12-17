Kaleb Gillock joined KIMT in the fall of 2018 as a sports and news reporter.

Recent Posts by Kaleb Gillock

Two riders will receive the most prestigious of honors at the championships.

Newman Catholic senior to trade Knight uniform for Trojan uniform at the end of the year.

"They're moving forward and that's all we can do."

Two firemen receive promotions to lieutenant, one new fireman is sworn in.

"Jacob would be a perfect example."

He threw nine footballs in 30-seconds to walk away with $100K at the Big Ten Championship game.

After 15 years, the Honkers' owners hand over the keys.

Complete score list from around Iowa and Minnesota.

Mason City's Troy Monahan defeats multiple ranked opponents in one day.

Using a cell phone as a GPS is just as dangerous as texting and driving.