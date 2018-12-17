Clear
Kaleb Gillock

Kaleb Gillock joined KIMT in the fall of 2018 as a sports and news reporter.

Title: MMJ

Recent Posts by Kaleb Gillock

Junior cyclists headed to nationals

Two riders will receive the most prestigious of honors at the championships.

Newman's Macy Alexander signs with NIACC

Newman Catholic senior to trade Knight uniform for Trojan uniform at the end of the year.

Mason City, Plymouth Road residents discuss solutions to flooding

"They're moving forward and that's all we can do."

Mason City Fire Department promotes two new lieutenants

Two firemen receive promotions to lieutenant, one new fireman is sworn in.

SAW: Newman's Jacob McBride

"Jacob would be a perfect example."

Nashua-Plainfield alum wins $100K scholarship at Big Ten title game

He threw nine footballs in 30-seconds to walk away with $100K at the Big Ten Championship game.

Rochester Honkers under new ownership.

After 15 years, the Honkers' owners hand over the keys.

Dec. 4th high school basketball highlights and scores

Complete score list from around Iowa and Minnesota.

Monahan has big day at Keith Young Invite, takes down pair of No. 1 wrestlers

Mason City's Troy Monahan defeats multiple ranked opponents in one day.

Iowa State Patrol warns against using cell phones as a GPS

Using a cell phone as a GPS is just as dangerous as texting and driving.

