George Mallet

George is a graduate of the University of Delaware. Title: Evening Anchor

George Mallet has been in love with Minnesota since he had the opportunity to ride the biggest horse at the Minnesota State Fair, a gigantic Shire named Angus. His 6-year-old son’s grandparents live just north of the Twin Cities in East Bethel so George and Colton make frequent trips to Minnesota and are excited about the move to the North Star State.

George’s journalism career began in print rather than broadcast. His first gig out of college was as a news clerk for the Associated Press in New York City. It wasn’t long, though, before George took his Underwood typewriter across the street to begin work as a news feature assistant for NBC News.

George’s first on-air job was at KUAM in Agana, Guam where the sand was white, the snakes were numerous and wild boar hunting was the weekend pastime. Freaked out by the snakes, it wasn’t long before George returned to the mainland United States and took a reporting position with WITN in Washington, NC. From the Carolina coast, George moved to Raleigh-Durham where he did a ten-year stint at the ABC owned and operated station, WTVD. There, George was sent on frequent out-of-town and even overseas assignments including a week in the Soviet Union.

After Dixie, George returned home to Philadelphia where he took a position at the Fox-owned station, WTXF. George won two Emmy awards for his spot news coverage. As in North Carolina, the Fox team sent George on frequent travel assignments including a week at the Vatican to cover the canonization of a Philadelphia saint. During his ten years in Philadelphia, George spent four years hosting the station’s popular morning program, Good Day Philadelphia.

In 2007, George was hired by the NBC station in Milwaukee, WTMJ. He spent three years in Milwaukee before moving to the Champlain Valley to serve as the primary anchor for the NBC affiliate in Burlington, VT, WPTZ. After five years in the Champlain Valley, George returned to WTMJ to serve a two-year stint as the station’s evening anchor.

When George isn’t working, he is an avid cyclist and equestrian. When he was working in Milwaukee he adopted a thoroughbred racehorse off the track, Brahma Fear, who is the grandson of the greatest racehorse to ever look through a bridle, Secretariat. https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=george+and+brahma+stuck+in+vermont&view=detail&mid=27B98295B1B38CD36CED27B98295B1B38CD36CED&FORM=VIRE

George’s son has been playing hockey since he was 2, so Minnesota is perfect for him. Colton has also ridden in more than a few Minnesota rodeos and horse shows, so he’s very excited about taking the next steps as a Little Britches Cowboy here in Minnesota and in Western Wisconsin.

George is a graduate of the University of Delaware, the same institution that produced former Vice President Joe Biden, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Super Bowl winning quarterback, Joe Flacco.

