Youth talk about dangers of vaping

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Olmsted County Public Health talked to teens about the prevalence of vaping in schools, why teens to do it and why it needs to stop. Public Health debuted that video and teens talked about why young people choose to vape.
"I definitely think there's still that perception that it's cool, but also beyond that, there's still some conceptions that it's just vapor and even though people are aware of nicotine, they still don't realize all the chemicals inside of it," Ojas Bhagra, a student at Mayo High, said.
Here is a link to the film.
