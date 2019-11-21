Clear
Youth talk about dangers of vaping

Vaping is a huge epidemic prevalent among the youth - and the best way to understanding the problem is learning why people do the things they do.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 12:15 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Olmsted County Public Health talked to teens about the prevalence of vaping in schools, why teens to do it and why it needs to stop. Public Health debuted that video and teens talked about why young people choose to vape. 

"I definitely think there's still that perception that it's cool, but also beyond that, there's still some conceptions that it's just vapor and even though people are aware of nicotine, they still don't realize all the chemicals inside of it," Ojas Bhagra, a student at Mayo High, said. 

Here is a link to the film. 

