How civically engaged are young voters?

How will the next generation of voters make up their minds during presidential elections? What issues matter most to them and how will that determine who they want in office?

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 11:05 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Civil unrest, a global pandemic and an economic downturn. The stakes are high for young voters: they care about specific issues.

"Climate change, just being aware, maybe on a local level, pushing for renewable energy or on a national level," Zach Spindler-Krage, a Mayo High School senior said.

Youser Yousif is a sophomore at the University of Minnesota. She cares about equality.

"Equality, the rights for people to choose, not just women, but LGBTQ community, for their rights," Yousif said.

Rachel Zhang prioritizes the pandemic.

"The handling of the pandemic is something that's definitely on the forefront of my mind," Zhang said.

Young voters are keenly aware their civic engagement matters in 2020.

"I think this election and even the past one has made a cultural reset," Yousif said.

Zhang says it feels good to finally have a seat at the table.

"I remember how I felt back in 2016, felling like I didn't have a say because I couldn't vote back then, I think that's what makes this election so important," Zhang said.

Spindler-Krage believes unrest has grown.

"There are just a lot of issues affecting youth more today than there have been in the past," Spindler-Krage said.

This youthful generation knows their issues will be the issues going forward.

