Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

YMCA Gives Out Free Food

The YMCA gave out free food in hopes of helping families not worry about where to get their next meal from.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 10:22 PM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Some good samaritans at the YMCA have been offering free food to their members since the 21st of December. Their reasoning is to ensure community and YMCA members will not have to worry about another meal for the holidays.

One member and yoga teacher at the YMCA is appreciative of their gesture.

"The free food, it's so good, especially in this cold wintery weather," Sunny Chee said. "I guess it serves the community well. This is a good deed for people who is in need of food I guess. It's a really good deed."

The YMCA will keep serving food until it is all gone which could be today or by the end of the week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Rain and drizzle will turn into snow for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Charles City staff discuss new city hall

Image

Byron fire causes water concerns

Image

Year in Review: Darkest days of 2018

Image

Free food at YMCA

Image

Thursday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Isabella Basco with driving tips

Image

Preparing for Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Air ducts cleaned for those in need

Image

Hospitals to post costs online

Image

Study Suggests Drinking Coffee or Alcohol Could Extend Life

Community Events