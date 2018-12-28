YMCA Gives Out Free Food

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Some good samaritans at the YMCA have been offering free food to their members since the 21st of December. Their reasoning is to ensure community and YMCA members will not have to worry about another meal for the holidays.
One member and yoga teacher at the YMCA is appreciative of their gesture.
"The free food, it's so good, especially in this cold wintery weather," Sunny Chee said. "I guess it serves the community well. This is a good deed for people who is in need of food I guess. It's a really good deed."
The YMCA will keep serving food until it is all gone which could be today or by the end of the week.
