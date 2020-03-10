Clear

Students in Austin write to pen pals in Burma

It's been an ongoing effort in Austin: community members working together to raise money to build a boarding facility in Burma to house students while being educated. After one of the collaborators was abroad during the holidays - he delivered letters from students staying in that boarding house to kids at IJ Holten Intermediate School. Now we look at how cultural diversity impacts students.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 11:10 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

One sixth grader, Akssowa Adgowui Lois is reading a letter she's writing to her pen pal in Burma. 

"I am in 6th grade this year, what is your favorite sport? Mine is tennis," Lois said. 

It's just another friend for this budding globetrotter. 

"I have friends in Africa, Mexico, America, Burma now," Lois said. "I don't remember the rest." 

Omar Bautista reads us some of his letter to his pen pal. 

"I have 6 people in my family, my dad and my brother," Bautista read. 

Their teacher - Angela Thoen sees great value in this old-fashioned exchange of letters. 

"It's just important to learn about life around the world and how we're not so different after all," Thoen said. 

Community members hope to raise more money and build more facilities so students in Burma can sleep and study. Students are also reading a book called "Bamboo People" about a Burmese boy whose father is in prison for resisting the government. 

