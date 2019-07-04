Clear

World War II veteran named Grand Marshal

Independence Day is a time to reflect on the sacrifices men and women make to ensure freedom for all Americans - that is exactly what parade-goers are doing by honoring Alden resident and WWII veteran Richard Thunstedt as the Grand Marshal for the Third of July Parade.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 12:13 AM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 12:17 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

Talk to Richard Thunstedt and he has quite the story to tell after serving in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1945 aboard the USS Salt Lake City. And even though much time has passed between World War II and now, Thunstedt says he still carries those memories from war with him.

"You're so dedicated to what you're doing. I was a readyman aboard ship and you are so dedicated to what you are doing that life just goes on. the best you can make of it," Thunstedt said.

His experiences aboard the Pensacola class USS Salt Lake City that took part in more combat engagements than any other ship in the Pacific remain with him 75 years after the war.

"The war was over," Thunstedt said. "I didn't have to run, but it's so ingrained in you when you are out there and life is just a click and then you're gone."

He hopes sharing his story will allow us all to take stock of what an immense privilege it is to be an American.

"There's no country in the whole world that equals America, the freedom we have and the things that we have that other people don't have any place," Thunstedt said.

Clearly Thunstedt's story is our story: the story of freedom.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking on and off showers & storms for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Where are they now?

Image

SAW: Mason City Pitchers

Image

Mason City Fireworks Ordinances

Image

Animal testing at Mayo Clinic

Image

Albert Lea Grand Marshal

Image

Drive sober or get pulled over

Image

High water will impact some holiday plans

Image

American Legion Buddy Checks

Image

Pets & Fireworks Displays

Image

Summer lunch program

Community Events