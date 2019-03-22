Clear
Ice Cream Fundraiser raises money for Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota

Flapdoodles celebrated Ava Karow by donating the proceeds of a fundraiser to the Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 12:44 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Ava Karow is 9 years old. Her parents love her so much that they decided to celebrate her by organizing a fundraiser for people to meet and spend time with her.

"Obviously we're a big fan of Ava and people like Ava," Isaac Karow said. "We are a huge fan of anyone with Down Syndrome. We call them our special people. Ava's great! We wish everyone could have a run-in with Ava."

This is the fourth year Ava's family has organized this fundraiser. The family's goal is to raise more than 275 dollars for the Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota.

