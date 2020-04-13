Clear
What it's like to work on frontline

While Mayo Clinic announced a third of their workforce is taking pay cuts and furloughs, there are still healthcare workers on the frontline.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 10:41 PM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 10:48 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Brett Boggust has been a paramedic for less than a year. He's undaunted by the coronavirus. Fearlessly saving lives is in the job description. 

"Being able to help someone is always gratifying," Boggust said. 

Every day - paramedics face the risk of coming in contact with the insidious virus. 

"We go into people's houses, their living spaces so to speak, and so while the patient we see may test negative for coronavirus, there's a very good chance a family member may be sick," Boggust said. 

There's instant gratification that comes from working on the frontline. 

"Most of the people in this line of work would tell you they can't imagine doing anything else," Boggust said. 

Some paramedic procedures have changed since the pandemic started. They have a list of screening questions they ask patients. If the patient has symptoms, paramedics wear a face mask with a face shield that covers the eyes, a full surgical gown and gloves. 

Mayo Clinic Ambulance has seen a decrease in calls because Rochester residents are apparently taking the stay-at-home order very seriously.

