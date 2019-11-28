Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Working on the holidays

Saving lives doesn't stop just because the calendar says it's a holiday.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 10:37 PM
Updated: Nov 28, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

KIMT News 3 caught up with Rochester firefighters. It turns out - Thanksgiving is no different than any other day. 

Station 1 had already responded to 6 calls by the afternoon. 

"We try to take advantage of working holidays, as best as we can by cooking special meals together, we're going to play basketball together in a little rivalry, little bonding moments for the crews," Chad Kuhlman, a firefighter said. 

A couple of fire crews also served lunch at Hope Lodge - as a way to give back. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Another Winter Storm is heading for the Midwest
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sen. Klobuchar campaigns in North Iowa

Image

Thanksgiving leftovers Safety

Image

Thanksgiving at the Gift of Life Transplant House

Image

Local teams with something to be thankful for

Image

Would you consider going Vegan for Thanksgiving?

Image

Working on Thanksgiving

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/28

Image

Shoppers flock to find Black Friday deals

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Another storm heads to the Midwest

Community Events