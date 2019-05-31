Words of wisdom for the class of 2019

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In an era of climate change, disputes over immigration, gun violence and more, the Class of 2019 is entering a world filled with challenges.

And what comes after the graduation ceremonies are done? Different people had different things to say to this graduating class.

"Do the best you can to avoid debt," Michael Wojcik, City Council member of Ward 2, said. "You're always going to have a better time that you can step up and be involved."

Corinne Ehrfurth, the owner of Urban Yoga MN agrees.

"Be ok with whatever comes at you," Ehrfurth said. "I think is one way to answer that and have a sense of peace within yourself to know that you are going to be ok."

Chase Wynns is an HVAC technician.

"You have to always start out somewhere," Wynns said. "Might be tough at the beginning of things but the reward at the end is completely 100 percent worth it."

Wynns says the future is bright for fellow tradespeople.

"Talking to anybody in the trades I would say 95 percent of them wouldn't trade it for the world," Wynns said. "It's all around a very, very good place to be."

Corinne Ehrfurth, a yoga instructor, urges grads to take time for their well-being and their dreams.

"As a yoga teacher, breath control and being able to listen to your body and yourself and move with the cues as you are feeling them and adjust to them is something else I think that's important in life."

Councilman Wocjik wants to qualify his advice.

"Never take advice from politicians," Wocjik said.

One universal recommendation is to celebrate. It's a big step leaving the hallowed halls of high school.

"You should be very proud of yourselves for taking that one step further in life," Wynns said.