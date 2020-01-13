Clear
Empowering women to run for office

Only 18 percent of County Commissioners in Minnesota are women. Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden wants the number to change.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 11:30 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

"More Women on the Move" encourages females to run for office. 

At 125 Live in Rochester, the group hosted a free session on a 90-day challenge. It's 30 things women can do over 90 days to help them assess their interest and readiness to run. 

Kiscaden hopes more women run this election season. 

"Men tend to think, I'm talented, I care about issues. Why not me?" Kiscaden said. "Women tend to think, am I really ready? Our message is - you can run as you are." 

So far - 20 women have signed up for the 90-day challenge. 

