One Federal Employee Sues Government After Shutdown

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The partial government shutdown was a challenging time for Sandy Parr. The mother of two racked up nearly a hundred hours of overtime without pay. Now, she is taking action.

"I got extremely tired, the first pay period was 60 hours, the second pay period was 34," Parr said.

Parr says the weeks of work without pay took a toll on her family life.

"My kids were wondering why I was going to work when I wasn't getting paid," Parr said.

Now -- she is hopeful the lawsuit will pay off.

"Anybody who worked overtime is potentially due double of what they worked, so for me, that's 94 hours of overtime I'm getting paid a second time," Parr said.

Heidi Burakiewicz is the lead attorney in the class action suit and is optimistic she will be able to get her clients a significant payday.

"A minimum of one thousand one hundred 60 dollars per person is what the minimum wage violation comes out to plus the full amount of overtime that people worked," Burakiewicz said.

Justin Tarovisky was the first plaintiff in the lawsuit against the government and he works at a federal penitentiary in West Virginia.

"I don't want morale to get like it's been," Tarovisky said. "This is the worst I've seen in 11 years. I don't want to see that strain on the offices when we're there to defend the public."

This class action lawsuit is not a small time affair. Burakiewicz tells KIMT at least thousands of employees have signed onto the lawsuit.